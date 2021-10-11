Susan Campbell (opinion): He puts his trucks where his heart is for refugees

Good government is based on transparency and collaboration. I am the business manager of Trumbull Public Schools, and in the past 13 years have had similar responsibilities in Ridgefield and Plymouth. In the interests of full-disclosure and transparency, I have routinely provided the boards of finance in those towns any financial information they requested (redacting students’ names to protect confidentiality). None of the Boards of Education in those towns invoked the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) before such information was shared. In one town I met with the Board of Finance monthly to review the school budget. Ms. Ochman’s attempt to utilize the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to stonewall the Darien Board of Finance’s request for data to update its five-year projections is ludicrous. The heart of good government is based on transparency and collaboration; Ms. Ochman’s actions exhibited neither. It is time to stop the juvenile games. Let’s elect the adults - Monica McNally, Marcy Minnick, and Jon Zagrodzky.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO