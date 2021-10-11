Washoe scientists discuss the history and future of culturally guided burning on Washoe Tribal Lands on Living With Fire Podcast  (sponsored)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe scientists discuss the history and future of culturally guided burning on Washoe Tribal Lands on Living With Fire Podcast

Fire was an integral part of life for the Washoe people and had many applications. Warmth, protection, food preparation, drying materials, and land management being some of them. On the latest episode of the Living With Fire Podcast, environmental specialists Rhiana Jones and Helen Fillmore of the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada discuss the history of fire on Washoe ancestral lands and how, by using a combination of indigenous and modern land management practices, the tribe is implementing the MÁYALA WÁTA Restoration Project at Meeks Meadow in Tahoe, a culturally important site to the Washoe people.

