Climate crisis is 'single biggest health threat facing humanity,' WHO says, calling on world leaders to act

By By Jacqueline Howard, Rachel Ramirez, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization, in a new special report, is calling for governments and policymakers to "act with urgency" on the climate and health crises. The report describes climate change as the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and outlines 10 recommended climate and health actions along with the research in support of why each action is beneficial.

The Independent

Fuel crisis a ‘good lesson’ on the need to act on climate, environment minister says

The petrol crisis is a “good lesson” on the need to end our dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the switch to electric vehicles, environment minister Zac Goldsmith has said.As drivers queue to fill up and many garages run dry, Lord Goldsmith said the shortages had helped underline how Britain and the world must “unhook ourselves” from our reliance on such fuels.In an interview with The Independent, Lord Goldsmith dismissed fears that the situation could make it harder to get political and public backing for agreement to tackle the climate emergency at the looming Cop26 summit.He acknowledged that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Climate-vulnerable populations are suffering a mental health crisis

There's a clear link between climate change threats and poor mental health outcomes in developing countries. Slow progress on mental health and climate change emergency response mechanisms research remains concerning. We need a systems-thinking approach to identify solutions which incorporate mental health outcomes in national climate change agendas. Last year...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

‘No Single Company Can Address the Climate Crisis Alone': Business Leaders on Why Co-Operation Is So Important

Competition and going it alone can drive innovation and success. When it comes to the environment and climate change, however, collaboration is crucial. Whether it's a sportsperson trying to outdo their rival on the playing field or a tech giant attempting to develop the latest cellphone and dominate the market, competition and going it alone can drive innovation and success.
ECONOMY
healthday.com

Climate Change Is World's Most Pressing Health Problem: WHO

TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Climate change is the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and governments must "act with urgency" to tackle the crisis, a World Health Organization special report warns. In advance of a United Nations climate change summit in early November, groups representing 45 million...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

World leaders urged to consider health benefits of climate action

More than 400 international health organisations and professionals, representing two-thirds of global healthcare workers, have signed an open letter calling on politicians to consider the health benefits of climate action ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. “We know that climate change is impacting people’s health, this is increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
Health
Society
Environment
Public Health
United Nations
University of Florida

Climate change alliance will address human health impacts

At the mention of climate change, most people think of melting ice and increasing global temperatures. While those are key elements of climate change, one of the lesser-known aspects is the direct impact on human health. Low-income communities, communities of color, rural communities and tribal and indigenous communities suffer the most.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Facing existential threat from climate change, Pacific Islanders urge world to listen

Decades after Pacific Islanders first raised the alarm, the rest of the world is finally catching up: The climate crisis is here, and it's accelerating. Why it matters: Pacific Islanders, whose nations face an existential threat from climate change, were a major force behind the Paris Agreement. Heading into November's UN climate summit, they are calling for greater urgency in meeting the goals of the accord, and more direct action from world leaders — especially President Biden.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Biden faces climate crisis crucible at Scotland summit

Welcome to The Daily 202. Tell your friends to sign up here. And starting today we've got a new newsletter pal in the mix: Maxine Joselow launched The Climate 202, which features an interview with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Subscribe here!. The big idea. The president needs climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen ‘irritated’ by world leaders who ‘talk but don’t do’ on climate crisis

The Queen was overheard expressing annoyance at world leaders for failing to commit to attending the upcoming Cop26 climate conference as she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.In conversation with her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, presiding officer of Wales’ Parliament, the monarch said she was “irritated” by people who “talk but don’t do”.The 95-year-old’s remarks were picked up on a mobile phone recording by a Daily Mail journalist.Referring to Cop26, which she is due to attend alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen said: “Extraordinary isn’t it....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

Climate change: Pakistan faces existential crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): As per the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report of August 2021, Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. Erum Haider, writing in Al Jazeera said that the IPCC report, warning of melting glaciers, should be a wake-up call for the Pakistani state.
ENVIRONMENT

