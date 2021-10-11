Gov. Newsom Says ‘No’ To Cannabis Billboards Along CA’s Busy Roads
Newsom disclosed in a veto message that the measure would “weaken” protections included in the cannabis legalization ballot measure which was approved in 2016. It seems that cannabis billboards will not be seen by the millions who drive on California’s many highways and byways after all. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Friday that would have allowed cannabis billboards along interstate freeways and state highways that cross state borders, except within a 15-miles radius of another state.thefreshtoast.com
