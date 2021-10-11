Gov. Newsom Says ‘No’ To Cannabis Billboards Along CA’s Busy Roads

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California would be the first in the nation to require children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccines are authorized for age groups. The mandate would be implemented between January and July of 2022. Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, joined Cheddar to discuss the rollout of the vaccine mandate, noting that pushback against it is inevitable but also mandates for vaccinating against other prevalent childhood diseases long have been in place for attending public schools.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO