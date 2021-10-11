CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

USD 435 Parents as teachers: Everyone is welcome to tap, tap, tap their toes

By Meta West
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

According to PAT Parent Educator Janice Schroeder, the upcoming Tap to Togetherness Across Populations event is being planned for families enrolled in USD 435 Parents as Teachers program but the entire community is welcome. Presented by Julie L. Pentz and the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble, the program’s focus is to bring families together to learn positive family and child development skills through tap dance. It focuses on activities that engage and encourage family interaction, body movement and community interaction.

Pentz, Professor of Dance, founder and director of Tap to Togetherness is the director of the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble, a group of K-State students who share the love of tap dance. This group has been presenting programs for seven years, reaching thousands of elementary and middle school students locally, regionally and nationally. They especially enjoy bringing populations together including children and families of all ages, home school networks, and senior populations.

Slated for Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11 a.m. at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park (619 N. Rogers Street, Abilene), the event will include:

•Interactive reading of “Tap Tap Tap Your Toe” (All families with young children in attendance will receive a copy of this book.)

•Interactive session of Tap to Togetherness Across Populations lead by Julie L. Pentz, Professor of Dance, K-State University and the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble (Tap shoes are NOT needed)

•Performance by the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble

This event is provided by a grant through the Community Foundation of Dickinson Country.

PAT is a research-based program that believes a child’s first and most influential teacher is his/her parents. The program helps young families by providing personalized home/personal visits, periodic language and developmental screenings that help identify potential problems and encourage early intervention, by providing social activities and interaction, and helping them to connect with needed community resources. For more information about USD 435’s PAT program, a free, voluntary early childhood program that serves Abilene area families with children from birth to age five, visit abileneschools.org/Parents/Parents as Teachers; Facebook: Parents as Teachers – Abilene, Ks., or call 263-4006 and leave a message.

Comments / 0

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

