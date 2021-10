DORMONT, Pa. — The Central Valley Warriors appear to be cruising to an undefeated season and a game at Heinz Field later this fall. Their offense has been electric, scoring 40 points or more in five of their seven wins so far this season. However, it is their defense that not only could get them back into the WPIAL championship, but also in contention for another state title.

DORMONT, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO