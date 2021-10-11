CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic Experiments Shows Gradients

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably heard the term magnetic gradient before, but have you ever seen one? Now you can in [supermagnetman’s] video, below. The key is to use very fine (2 micron) iron filings and special silicone oil. The video is a good mix of whiteboard lectures and practical hands-on experimenting. Just watching him spin the iron filings in the bottle was entertaining. There’s sources in the video description for the oil and the filings if you want to replicate the demonstrations for a classroom or just for your own enjoyment.

