Magnetic Experiments Shows Gradients

Live cell imaging with high spatiotemporal resolution and high detection sensitivity facilitates the study of the dynamics of cellular structure and function. However, extracting high-resolution 4D (3D space plus time) information from live cells remains challenging, because current methods are slow, require high peak excitation intensities or suffer from high out-of-focus background. Here we present 3D interferometric lattice light-sheet (3D-iLLS) imaging, a technique that requires low excitation light levels and provides high background suppression and substantially improved volumetric resolution by combining 4Pi interferometry with selective plane illumination. We demonstrate that 3D-iLLS has an axial resolution and single-particle localization precision of 100"‰nm (FWHM) and <10"‰nm (1Ïƒ), respectively. We illustrate the performance of 3D-iLLS in a range of systems: single messenger RNA molecules, nanoscale assemblies of transcription regulators in the nucleus, the microtubule cytoskeleton and mitochondria organelles. The enhanced 4D resolution and increased signal-to-noise ratio of 3D-iLLS will facilitate the analysis of biological processes at the sub-cellular level.
