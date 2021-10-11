CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A-Rod’s Joke About Why He’s Single Is Totally Not A Cry For Help

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumor as a coping mechanism may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but A-Rod seems to be a fan. Since his breakup with Jennifer Lopez in April, the former MLB pro has been, well, doing his best — and sometimes his best involves a cringey quip about his current relationship status. Alex Rodriguez’s joke about why he’s still single is definitely something to laugh about, even if it’s from second-hand embarrassment.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Alex Rodriguez Is Joking About His Relationship Status: ‘That's Maybe Why I’m Single'

Alex Rodriguez has reached the stage of the breakup where he's ready to joke about it. On October 7, the former baseball player joined Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas for roundtable coverage of the American League Division Series. While discussing a group of Tampa Bay Rays players enjoying popcorn in the middle of their game against the Boston Red Sox, Burkhardt pointed out that Rodriguez had his own funny moment with the snack back in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Alex Rodriguez Just Dragged Himself With a New Theory About Why He's Single

Alex Rodriguez is very aware of his own single status and the former MLB player has some theories about his unlucky-in-love ways. They seem to involve popcorn, for whatever that is worth. A-Rod dragged his current lack of a love life this week when he was helping out with coverage...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Jennifer Lopez
93.1 WZAK

Why Aren’t We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He’s Doing Better?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. For years, it appeared that Disney’s That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was simply unable to get himself together and stay himself out of trouble with the law. From DUI charges to failure to show up in court to answer for DUI charges, to public intoxication and disturbing the peace, to drug possession and battery—not to mention his infamous Dr. Phil interview where he revealed he’s fathered multiple children who he never sees and who “don’t know me”—Brown pretty much stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons and fans across social media were left to wonder: “Bruh, is this dude OK?”
CELEBRITIES
wincountry.com

Jameson Rodgers jokes he’s happy to help out “the biggest artist in the format” with his latest #1

Jameson Rodgers is in quite a good mood this week, as he tops the chart with “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring his pal Luke Combs. “It just means a lot that I can help Luke get off the ground as an artist,” Jameson jokes. “He’s struggling, especially financially. You know, it’s good to help his bank account out a little more.”
MUSIC
People

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Recent 'Huge Splurge' — and How LeBron James Had a Hand in It!

Tiffany Haddish is sharing some of her biggest — and most unusual — purchases. The actress, 41, is set to host the new ATTN: and Chime series Hotline Cha-Ching, in which she shares advice and real-life stories with viewers about all things money and finance. Ahead of her new gig, Haddish joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein to chat about some of her biggest splurges over the years, sharing the surprising purchase she made just a few years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Snl
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Could Be First Couple To Compete For The Same Oscar Award

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are on the verge of making history -- again. After appearing together in a gawdy Tiffany & Co. ad campaign in which Hov and Bey dive all the way into lavishness and elegance, music's most notable and most important power couple could end up competing against each other.
MUSIC
Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy