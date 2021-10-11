A-Rod’s Joke About Why He’s Single Is Totally Not A Cry For Help

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. For years, it appeared that Disney’s That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was simply unable to get himself together and stay himself out of trouble with the law. From DUI charges to failure to show up in court to answer for DUI charges, to public intoxication and disturbing the peace, to drug possession and battery—not to mention his infamous Dr. Phil interview where he revealed he’s fathered multiple children who he never sees and who “don’t know me”—Brown pretty much stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons and fans across social media were left to wonder: “Bruh, is this dude OK?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO