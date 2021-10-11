CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate crisis is ‘single biggest health threat facing humanity,’ WHO says, calling on world leaders to act

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization, in a new special report, is calling for governments and policymakers to “act with urgency” on the climate and health crises. The report describes climate change as the “single biggest health threat facing humanity,” and outlines 10 recommended climate and health actions along with the research in support of why each action is beneficial.

MedicalXpress

The BMJ urges health professionals to act now on the climate emergency

Doctors and other health professionals must use their unique and privileged position in society to take action on the climate crisis, say The BMJ editors and environmental health experts today. In an editorial to mark the journal's special issue, they say time is running out to reverse, or even halt,...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Climate-vulnerable populations are suffering a mental health crisis

There's a clear link between climate change threats and poor mental health outcomes in developing countries. Slow progress on mental health and climate change emergency response mechanisms research remains concerning. We need a systems-thinking approach to identify solutions which incorporate mental health outcomes in national climate change agendas. Last year...
ENVIRONMENT
healthday.com

Climate Change Is World's Most Pressing Health Problem: WHO

TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Climate change is the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and governments must "act with urgency" to tackle the crisis, a World Health Organization special report warns. In advance of a United Nations climate change summit in early November, groups representing 45 million...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

‘No Single Company Can Address the Climate Crisis Alone': Business Leaders on Why Co-Operation Is So Important

Competition and going it alone can drive innovation and success. When it comes to the environment and climate change, however, collaboration is crucial. Whether it's a sportsperson trying to outdo their rival on the playing field or a tech giant attempting to develop the latest cellphone and dominate the market, competition and going it alone can drive innovation and success.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

It’s down to world leaders to honour climate pledges, says UK COP26 chief

LONDON (Reuters) – The G20 group of leading economies must come forward with more ambitious 2030 climate action plans, Britain’s Alok Sharma, president of the upcoming United Nations COP26 climate change conference, will say on Tuesday. With less than a month before the talks begin in Glasgow, Scotland, Sharma will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen ‘irritated’ by world leaders who ‘talk but don’t do’ on climate crisis

The Queen was overheard expressing annoyance at world leaders for failing to commit to attending the upcoming Cop26 climate conference as she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.In conversation with her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, presiding officer of Wales’ Parliament, the monarch said she was “irritated” by people who “talk but don’t do”.The 95-year-old’s remarks were picked up on a mobile phone recording by a Daily Mail journalist.Referring to Cop26, which she is due to attend alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen said: “Extraordinary isn’t it....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: A call to action on climate, health and equity

On Sept. 5, more than 230 medical journals across the world, including the New England Journal of Medicine and the International Journal of Medical Students, came together to publish a joint statement demanding “urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5 C, halt the destruction of nature and protect health.” Prominent members of medical journals from around the world who authored this statement say that “the science is unequivocal: a global increase of 1.5° C above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity, risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.”
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
cvpost.org

At the Crossroads: World faces hard choices on climate change

A yellow-gray haze stains Midwestern skies. Fueled by years of drought and record-setting heat, smoke from the annual devastation of Western wildfires mixes with that from fires spreading across Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Northwoods. Tired of running on an indoor treadmill since May, a young man from Detroit joins his friends...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Climate change: Pakistan faces existential crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): As per the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report of August 2021, Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. Erum Haider, writing in Al Jazeera said that the IPCC report, warning of melting glaciers, should be a wake-up call for the Pakistani state.
ENVIRONMENT
Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Is “Irritated” With World Leaders Who Won’t Take Action on Climate Change

Queen Elizabeth is running out of patience for those world leaders who still aren’t willing to take swift action to address the dangers of climate change. The monarch made a rare public critique of those leaders she feels are all talk and no action on the topic of global warming while attending the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Thursday. The royal was having a conversation with Camilla Bowles and Elin Jones, the Welsh parliament’s presiding officer, when a few of her remarks were picked up on the event’s livestream, per the Daily Mail. She was discussing the upcoming Cop26 climate change conference set to be held in Glasgow in two weeks, which she and other senior royals are scheduled to attend. “Extraordinary isn’t it...I’ve been hearing all about Cop...still don’t know who is coming...no idea,” she could be overheard saying. She added, “We only know about people who are not coming...It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.” Jones replied, “Exactly. It’s a time for doing...and watching your grandson [Prince William] on the television this morning saying there’s no point going to space, we need to save the Earth.” The Queen smiled in response, saying, “Yes, I read about it.”
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

