Climate crisis is ‘single biggest health threat facing humanity,’ WHO says, calling on world leaders to act

Queen Elizabeth is running out of patience for those world leaders who still aren’t willing to take swift action to address the dangers of climate change. The monarch made a rare public critique of those leaders she feels are all talk and no action on the topic of global warming while attending the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Thursday. The royal was having a conversation with Camilla Bowles and Elin Jones, the Welsh parliament’s presiding officer, when a few of her remarks were picked up on the event’s livestream, per the Daily Mail. She was discussing the upcoming Cop26 climate change conference set to be held in Glasgow in two weeks, which she and other senior royals are scheduled to attend. “Extraordinary isn’t it...I’ve been hearing all about Cop...still don’t know who is coming...no idea,” she could be overheard saying. She added, “We only know about people who are not coming...It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.” Jones replied, “Exactly. It’s a time for doing...and watching your grandson [Prince William] on the television this morning saying there’s no point going to space, we need to save the Earth.” The Queen smiled in response, saying, “Yes, I read about it.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO