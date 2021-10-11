Police dispatcher allegedly forged doctors notes to get paid sick leave while working other job

A police dispatcher with Anne Arundel County is accused of lying about an illness to get out of work while still getting paid.

Brandy Quarles, 27, allegedly forged multiple doctors notes back in June that claimed she needed extended sick leave through July.

Police say Quarles actually used that paid "sick leave," so she could train with a new agency that had just hired her.

It's estimated Quarles made $4,300.00 from Anne Arundel County while working for the other agency.

Quarles has since been fired from her position after spending more than three-years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

She was issued a criminal summons on September 29 to appear in court.