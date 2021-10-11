CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, CO

Woman's body found in Douglas County

By Robert Garrison
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0cNk9BqD00

DENVER — A body was found in Douglas County Saturday and preliminarily identified as a woman from an El Paso County case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found sometime Saturday off South Parker Road and North Pinery Parkway, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s body, whose identity has not been released, was recovered by members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue team and transferred to the coroner’s office for a formal autopsy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators declined to offer any additional details on the case at this time but said the case will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit.

The identity of the woman will not be released until next of kin notifications are completed. The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community associated with this case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
City
Parker, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Douglas County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy