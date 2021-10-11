Local PA Farmers Have Decreed 2021 as the Year of the Mushroom

Image via Creative Commons.

Farmers in Chester County have dubbed 2021 the Year of the Mushroom, writes Doug Ohlemeier for Produce Business.

Retailers such as Whole Foods are predicting mushrooms will be one of the top trending foods of the year. Also, mushrooms are currently getting great press, owing to the numerous benefits they bring, including high nutritional value and high immunity-boosting properties.

Sean Steller, director of business development for Phillips Mushroom Farms in Kennett Square , explains the celebration in terms of the crop being “gentle on the planet, nutritious, and delicious.”

Mushrooms have grown in popularity across several markets, including retail, restaurants, and food-service distributors.

“At the same time, innovative products such as jerky, chips, and new mushroom menu items continue to hit the market,” said Steller. “The versatility of mushrooms is what really sets them apart from many other produce items.”

This delicious fungi popularity bodes well for its producers and Chester County’s thriving agribusiness industry.

“Mushrooms are getting a lot of press and traction right now, and I believe that has a lot to do with their versatility,” observes Kevin Delaney, vice president of sales and marketing for To-Jo Mushrooms, Inc. , Avondale, PA. “More consumers are putting mushrooms in their shopping carts than ever before. They are quick to prepare, quick to cook, and naturally enhance the flavor of your dish.”

“You will get more consumption and more eaters,” said Alan Kleinman, business development manager of Gourmet’s Finest in Avondale. “They’re featured everywhere.”