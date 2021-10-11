CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Gila County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 01:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Gila County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

