CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Valley#East Valley#Central Phoenix#The Blowing Dust Advisory#The Wind Advisory
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy