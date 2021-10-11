CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
