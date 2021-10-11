High Wind Warning issued for Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.