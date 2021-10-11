CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST /1 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST /1 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MST /9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz County, Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. In California, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 1 PM MST /1 PM PDT/ this afternoon to midnight MST /midnight PDT/ tonight. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM MST /1 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM MST /9 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Chiriaco Summit, CA
Riverside County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuckwalla#Mountains#Wind Speeds#Verde Valley#The Blowing Dust Advisory#The Wind Advisory
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy