Gila County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Gila County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 7 PM Tuesday to 8 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
