Imperial County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County West by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA AND ERIE COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kelleys Island, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sandusky, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Castalia, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View, Bloomingville, Sandusky South and Fairview Lanes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Tidioute. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Levanna, or 9 miles southwest of Auburn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Auburn, Owasco, Fleming, Skaneateles, Moravia, Union Springs, Niles, Sempronius, Aurora and Levanna. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
County
Imperial County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Highway 31 near Summer Lake and mountain areas of Southern Lake and Extreme Eastern Klamath County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees are more likely to be damaged, and tree fall is more likely in wildfire burn scar areas. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Trigg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Christian and eastern Trigg Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cobb to near Cadiz to 11 miles north of Paris Landing State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cadiz around 345 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crofton and Hopkinsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 63 and 80. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 4 and 5, and between Mile Markers 9 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Trigg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CHRISTIAN AND NORTHEASTERN TRIGG COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hopkinsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hopkinsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 64 and 74. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner; Union; Yankton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
#Wind Speeds#Brake#Imperial Valley#The Blowing Dust Advisory#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky or Barkley Lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Caldwell; Lyon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Caldwell, central Trigg and southern Lyon Counties through 345 PM CDT At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Eddyville to 7 miles northwest of Land Between The Lakes Area to 10 miles southeast of Benton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 320 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Canton, Cadiz and Cobb. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 54 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS .A moderate Santa Ana wind event will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Saturday evening. Peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day. Widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas. As a result of these gusty Santa Ana winds with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected for the warned areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INCLUDING THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS * Winds...Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. Strongest in the early morning to early afternoon hours. * Relative Humidity...Minimum readings of 6 to 12 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hardin and Aurora. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Scipio Center, or 9 miles south of Auburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Cascade around 425 PM EDT. Owasco around 435 PM EDT. Niles around 440 PM EDT. Sempronius and Kelloggsville around 445 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTY At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The heavy rainfall has ended but flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly as the rain runs off. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, Olmos Park, Lackland AFB, Sea World, Castle Hills, Balcones Heights and Brooks City Base. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cayuga, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cayuga; Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Scipio Center, or 9 miles south of Auburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Cascade around 425 PM EDT. Owasco around 435 PM EDT. Niles around 440 PM EDT. Sempronius and Kelloggsville around 445 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Scipio Center, or 10 miles south of Auburn, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Venice Center around 415 PM EDT. Fleming and Scipio Center around 420 PM EDT. Casowasco and Cascade around 425 PM EDT. Owasco, Moravia and Niles around 430 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Kentucky Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for western Kentucky. Target Area: Calloway Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calloway County through 345 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Murray to 6 miles east of Lynnville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murray around 305 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cidra by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 17:22:00 Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Caguas; Cidra THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AGUAS BUENAS, CAGUAS AND CIDRA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

