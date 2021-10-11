CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Cave Creek, New River by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Cave Creek, New River; Fountain Hills, East Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

alerts.weather.gov

