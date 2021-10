U.S. Army Sergeant Stanley Lee Dewitt was born in 1932 during the Great Depression, the third of seven children to George and Hazel Dewitt of Royal Center. Stanley received a lot of love growing up with a big family, and he assumed a lot of daily responsibilities as one of the older siblings. At Royal Center High School (before it was renamed Pioneer), he excelled in basketball and track. He eventually enlisted in the U.S. Army just 13 days after his 17th birthday. About 13 months after completing basic training, the United States entered into the Korean War on June 27, 1950, aiding the Republic of Korea (South Korea) against the invading Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

