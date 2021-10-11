Trump wishes Ashli Babbitt happy birthday, calls for reopened investigation

Former President Trump appeared in a video message to wish Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a happy birthday and call for the Department of Justice to reopen their investigation into her death.

"It is my great honor to address each of you gathered today to cherish the memory of Ashli Babbitt, a truly incredible person," Trump said in the video, played at a gathering of Babbitt's friends and family on Sunday in Freeport, Texas.

"On that horrible day of Jan. 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol. She was shot and tragically killed," Trump said. "Today would have been her birthday. Happy birthday, Ashli."

The former president offered condolences to Babbitt's family and expressed sympathy specifically to Babbitt's husband and mother.

"Together we grieve her terrible loss. There was no reason Ashli should have lost her life that day," he said. "We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family."

Trump then said he wanted to "renew our goal for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt."

"I offer my unwavering support to Ashli's family and call on the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death on Jan. 6," Trump said as attendees at the event cheered. "Like all Americans, you deserve fair process. You deserve answers and you deserve justice."

Trump's message was followed by applause, cheers and chants of "U-S-A" from what appeared to be about two dozen people in attendance.

The Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt was formerly exonerated and did not face disciplinary action after the Office of Professional Responsibility said the officer's conduct was "lawful and within Department policy."

In April, federal prosecutors decided they would not bring charges in Babbitt's death after finding "no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt" that her shooting was unlawful.