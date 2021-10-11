CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

U.S. News and World Report Includes Belmont University Numerous Times in 2022 National Rankings

By Haley Charlton
belmont.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelmont University once again appears numerous times in the 2022 rankings of America’s Best Colleges according to a recent analysis from U.S. News & World Report. Praised for the 14th year in a row in the “Most Innovative” category, Belmont continues to move up the ladder with this year’s ranking at no. 34 in the country. With Vanderbilt coming in at no. 40, Belmont is one of only two schools in the state to make this category.

news.belmont.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont University#U S News#U S News World Report#Learning Communities

Comments / 0

Community Policy