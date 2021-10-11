U.S. News and World Report Includes Belmont University Numerous Times in 2022 National Rankings

Belmont University once again appears numerous times in the 2022 rankings of America’s Best Colleges according to a recent analysis from U.S. News & World Report. Praised for the 14th year in a row in the “Most Innovative” category, Belmont continues to move up the ladder with this year’s ranking at no. 34 in the country. With Vanderbilt coming in at no. 40, Belmont is one of only two schools in the state to make this category.