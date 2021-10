Over half of Americans shopping for the holiday season say they’re experiencing difficulties buying products, according to a new poll. When asked if they had experienced any holiday shopping issues, 51% of U.S. adults said an item they wanted was out of stock in stores, while 54% said an item they wanted was out of stock online, according to the results of a Morning Consult poll released Friday. Younger Americans reported more difficulties than older Americans, with 70% of Gen Z and Millennials reporting items out of stock, compared to 36% of Gen X and Baby Boomers.

