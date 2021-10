A Russian man is now awaiting sentencing, after being convicted of several charges related to visa fraud and the Maine teen he paid to marry him. Alexander Gormatov entered the U.S. in 2009, on a student/work visa and then adjusted that to an academic visa when he began attending Southern Maine Community College. In 2011, he met 17-year-old Raeanna Johnson, through a Craigslist employment ad. Justice.gov reports that it was a few months later, when Johnson was 18-years-old, that he paid her to marry him in order to stay in the country. He then quit going to school.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO