What does today’s best PRS rifle look like? Back when the sport started in 2012 a lot of people would have put their money on a gas gun—something like a Seekins SP10—because of the speed of the stages. But though there is still a gas-gun division, bolt guns dominate. Even there, however, they have been evolving at a break-neck pace. If you had to quantify what constitutes the state-of-the-art PRS rifle, it looks something like this.

7 DAYS AGO