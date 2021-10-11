Milford Public Library’s New Halloween Arrivals

MILFORD—Milford Public Library added new Halloween-themed books for this spooky time of year. The library has put together several displays in the children’s department to make it easy for the patrons to find the holiday titles. Come check out new Halloween titles such as PJ Masks Saves Halloween or kids’ cookbook, Halloween Sweets and Treats. The library also offers many Halloween titles available in the adult department. There is a large selection of magazine titles to get ready for Halloween that is packed full of ideas for Halloween décor, crafts and recipes.