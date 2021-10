In all his years of gridiron greatness, Herschel Walker never ran into anything like this. Walker, a Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate, called off a major Texas fundraising event after the event’s organizer, Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, used a Nazi-like image in her Twitter profile. The symbol, which has been removed from the profile, pictured four syringes arranged in the form of a swastika.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO