Giannis Antetokounmpo: 3 bold predictions for the Finals MVP in 2021-22
It was another historic season for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2020-21 as he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first title in 50 years. He did not win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year like he did the year before, but he was still First Team All-NBA, First Team All-Defense, an All-Star, the All-Star Game MVP, and the NBA Finals MVP. Not too shabby. He averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season on 56.9 percent field goal shooting, 30.3 percent 3-point shooting, and 68.5 percent free throw shooting (60 percent effective field goal and 63.3 percent true shooting). During his historic playoff run, his averages were 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0