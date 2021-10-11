Players Chosen for a Real-Life Version of 'Squid Game'

Netflix Korea’s latest series, “Squid Game,” is taking the world by storm as a strange and violent show whose ruthless and depressing atmosphere exposes a dark reality of our society. And this was specifically the intention of the writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, who stated how he “wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life.” As a result, this particular motivation perfectly encapsulates why “Squid Game” has become such a phenomenon as a visceral, yet addicting series that is on its way to surpass “Bridgerton” as Netflix’s most watched series of all time.
