Players Chosen for a Real-Life Version of 'Squid Game'

Right now, there’s no moving for Squid Game. It’s all over Twitter, all over TikTok, is number one on Netflix in every single country it has been released in and you’ve probably been peer pressured into watching it harder than you were peer pressured into having your first cigarette at a tragic house party. It really has got its hold on us, and rightly so, the show is amazing. Given that the show has had such global success, for the most of us this is the first time we have seen any of the Squid Game cast members before – but we’re already obsessed.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO