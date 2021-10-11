CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest cancels more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday. The world’s largest low-cost carrier canceled three of every 10 departures it had scheduled on Sunday and the disruption continued into Monday, a federal holiday, with 337 flights — or about one in 10 — canceled so far, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware.

