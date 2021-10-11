Apple is appealing its lawsuit win against Epic Games and Fortnite
The Apple vs Epic lawsuit needs no introduction at this point. Last month, the lawsuit had reached a dramatic conclusion, with the judge deciding to award a result that wasn’t exactly what the two parties wanted. Instead, several key decisions came out in Apple’s favor, except for one. Apple even went on record to call the ruling a “resounding victory”. And now, Apple is appealing against this very same resounding victory.www.xda-developers.com
