Business

Apple is appealing its lawsuit win against Epic Games and Fortnite

By Aamir Siddiqui
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple vs Epic lawsuit needs no introduction at this point. Last month, the lawsuit had reached a dramatic conclusion, with the judge deciding to award a result that wasn’t exactly what the two parties wanted. Instead, several key decisions came out in Apple’s favor, except for one. Apple even went on record to call the ruling a “resounding victory”. And now, Apple is appealing against this very same resounding victory.

