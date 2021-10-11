CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

MidMichigan Health: October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

By Midland Daily News
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, more than a million families in the United States experience a miscarriage, stillbirth or death of an infant. Yet, because these events can be emotionally difficult to discuss, there is little public awareness, so families may not always get the support they need. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a time to show support for these families, highlight available resources and build understanding of how family, friends and the community can help.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Online

Hospice Support Groups Offers Healing for Those Facing Pregnancy & Infant Loss

Losing anyone you love is extremely difficult, but it is especially devastating and overwhelming when faced with the loss of a baby. Whether the loss occurs during pregnancy, or after the baby is born, parents and loved ones lose not only the precious little one, but also their hopes and dreams for the future. Such a loss can forever change the lives and relationships of those affected.
VALLEY CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midmichigan Health#Medical Centers#Maternity Centers#Midmichigan Home Care
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk aims to bring topic mainstream

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people gathered at Cobb’s Hill to bring awareness to a subject that’s not talked about a lot. The fifth-annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk took place Sunday afternoon. Stephanie Alaimo started it after losing her daughter at 21 weeks. Now she's using it to...
ROCHESTER, NY
star967.net

DCFS Observes Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month. Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesperson Deborah Lopez says sleep deaths are avoidable. She added that infants should never sleep on an adult’s bed or couch. Last year in Illinois, 114 children under the age of one died as a result of unsafe sleep practices.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TBR News Media

National ‘Wave of Light’ to be held at Heritage Park for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

To honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, one local woman has spearheaded a county-wide event to honor and remember the little lives lost. Elizabeth Kennedy, of Rocky Point, shared her story nearly two years ago with Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai), sparking the Suffolk County Legislature to unanimously approve a resolution, and designate Oct. 15 as “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Awareness Day” back in 2020.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News-Herald.com

Event in Fairport Harbor on Oct. 15 to remember pregnancy, infant loss

Violet’s Light, a yearly event to remember children who died during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy, is slated for Oct. 15 at Fairport Harbor Senior Center. This year marks the 11th annual presentation of Violet’s Light, a program created by Fairport Harbor resident Amy Neff in honor of her niece, Violet Evelyn Ochoa. Violet was stillborn on Aug. 12, 2011.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on October 15th offers a day of remembrance to parents, family, and friends for pregnancy loss and infant death. Pregnancy loss and infant death may include but are not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or the death of a newborn. Since 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss, many families know the grief of this kind of loss. It’s often not spoken about, and yet, those who mourn often need support and understanding. The experience is painful and sometimes overwhelming.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KX News

Bismarck pregnancy and infant loss support group hosts 3rd annual 5K

Dana Schweitzer is one of the moms who’s a part of the Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group. The group supports families mourning the loss of a child during birth and after. Schweitzer lost her youngest daughter who was 10 months old while in the hands of daycare. She said her daughter’s heart […]
BISMARCK, ND
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

October is Audiology Awareness month

We hear a lot about the smells and sights of autumn, from pumpkin spice to the brightly colored foliage. But what about the sounds? Whether it’s leaves crunching, a crackling fire or the honking of geese overhead as they fly south for the winter, your hearing is also an integral part of your ability to enjoy the changing of the seasons. So, how’s your hearing? In October, various audiology academies and audiologists are encouraging you to remember how important your hearing is to your daily life, along with suggesting hearing screenings and hearing protection.
HEALTH
WTVW

Illinois DCFS distributes 8,000 posters for Infant Safe Sleep Awareness month

CHICAGO (WEHT) – Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children one-year-old and younger. And during Infant Safe Sleep Awareness month Illinois DCFS is mailing English and Spanish posters to 8,000 day care providers across the state and asking them to be displayed in a high-traffic area to remind parents and caregivers of three simple steps they can take to create a safe sleep environment for infants in their care: Infants should always sleep alone; on their backs; and in a safe crib.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

October Is World Menopause Awareness Month

October is World Menopause Awareness Month, a time to focus on education around an issue that's often taboo to talk about. CBS2's Cindy Hsu introduces us to some women working to shine light on a natural part of life.
EDUCATION
citizenofeastalabama.com

Glow run shines light on infant, pregnancy loss

For the third year in a row, a local support group is shining a light on a very sad reality through a glow run event at Idle Hour Park on Oct. 16. “The run is to shine light on infertility, pregnancy loss, and infant loss,” said Liz Hudson, founder of the Broken Ministry and organizer of the event. “We want to shine light in the darkness of loss and raise money so we can minister to families.”
ADVOCACY
escalontimes.com

Pandemic EBT Benefits Offer Food Resource

P-EBT is a federal food program offering extra food benefits during an extra hard time due to the pandemic. The California Department of Social Services (CDSS), in partnership with the California Department of Education (CDE), received approval to operate the program in response to COVID-19 related school and child care closures. P-EBT provides food benefits to help families with young children (under age 6) who got CalFresh Food benefits between October 2020 and August 2021 and school age children who were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the federal School Breakfast or National School Lunch Program for School Year 2020-21, and assumed to have attended school via distance learning at least some of that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy