Fargo Settles Lawsuit Filed After Police Use-Of-Force Incident
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man who was blinded in one eye during a confrontation with police in the city has been awarded a cash settlement. A federal judge approved a request to dismiss a lawsuit last week filed by Tyler Patel. In October of 2019, police say they responded to the Dacotah Foundation Alternative Care Services center, a place for adults with mental illnesses, and encountered Patel who claimed he had a gun.www.am1100theflag.com
