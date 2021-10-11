CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Watch Tyron Fury’s epic KO of Deontay Wilder from alternate angle

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder participated in one of the greatest heavyweight boxing fights of all time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with ‘The Gypsy King’ KO’ing ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the 11th round to retain his WBC title. Now, new ringside KO footage has emerged that...

www.bloodyelbow.com

