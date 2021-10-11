Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts Are So Cute It's Scary
Last year, Krispy Kreme wowed fans by releasing a line of monster-themed donuts. These creations featured signature treats like the Frank Monster Donut that came in the likeness of Frankenstein and was decorated with green icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces that resembled neck bolts. These creative takes on spooky classics raised the bar and many might have hoped for Krispy Kreme to bring back these perfect Halloween pastries.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0