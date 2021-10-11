With A New Leader, OCR to Focus on Risk Analysis, HIPAA Enforcement

The world as we knew it has drastically changed over the last year and a half. The way we live our lives both personally and professionally has been altered and, in many cases, created a new norm. This is especially true within the healthcare industry where something as simple as a doctors consultation is now often done virtually. This evolution, coupled with the drastic increases in cybercrime, requires companies to look at new ways to maintain a strong security posture to protect the privacy of both their employees and patients. In this on-demand webcast, we discuss the importance of evolving with the times and how companies can be successful in this digital transformation evolution.

