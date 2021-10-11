CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

With A New Leader, OCR to Focus on Risk Analysis, HIPAA Enforcement

By Jill McKeon
healthitsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePino will follow Roger Severino, OCR’s former director under the Trump Administration, and Robinsue Frohboese, the office’s acting director between administrations. Pino’s resume includes time as the executive deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, where she led New York’s COVID-19 operational response, and a previous role as a senior executive service official at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

healthitsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Healthcare organizations remain at risk despite proper HIPAA compliance

Ensuring high quality patient care is the top priority for healthcare providers. As a result, hospitals and private practices aim to optimize the patient experience by operating as efficiently as possible. That said, as it relates to email exchanges, organizations might unknowingly sacrifice another element of the patient experience: security....
HEALTH
healthitsecurity.com

OCR Clarifies HIPAA Rules Surrounding Vaccination Status

- The COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout have brought HIPAA into the spotlight, but many Americans continue to misunderstand how HIPAA relates and does not relate to vaccination status. As a result, HHS’ Office for Civil Rights (OCR) recently released guidance clarifying what health information HIPAA protects and who it applies to.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natlawreview.com

OCR Guidance Regarding HIPAA’s Applicability to COVID-19 Vaccination Information

On September 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (“HHS”) Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) issued guidance regarding when the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”) Privacy Rule applies to disclosures and requests for information about a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The guidance is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitsecurity.com

Malware, Unauthorized Access Lead to Healthcare PHI Breaches

Recent data breaches consist of PHI exposure at two fertility clinics, stolen patient records, and unauthorized access to patient files by a terminated executive. In New Jersey, one clinic is facing consequences for allegedly failing to safeguard PHI in the face of a data breach. AG Announces $495K Settlement for...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocr#Hipaa#Senior Executive Service#Focus On Risk Analysis#The Trump Administration#Dhs#Usda#Bakerhostetler
journalofaccountancy.com

New standard sharpens focus on risk-based auditing

The AICPA Auditing Standards Board sharpened the audit profession's focus on risk-based auditing Tuesday with the release of a new standard on audit risk assessment. Statement on Auditing Standards (SAS) No. 145, Understanding the Entity and Its Environment and Assessing the Risks of Material Misstatement, is designed in the simplest terms to help auditors determine which areas pose the greatest risks of material misstatement in an audit engagement and spend more of their time performing procedures in those areas.
ECONOMY
healthitsecurity.com

5 Strategies to Improve Healthcare Cyber Resiliency

- Cyber resiliency is the armor that healthcare organizations need to defend against cybercriminals. Equipped with the tools to prevent, prepare, and respond, organizations can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a cyberattack victim. Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek, has over 40 years of experience in security in risk management....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebossmagazine.com

Moderna vaccine fails to reach FDA criteria for booster shot

Antibody levels not wide enough after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster. Moderna has failed to reach criteria presented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would enable its COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot. The FDA said the difference in antibody levels in vaccinated individuals who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Vice

The White House's Plan to Stop Government Employees From Getting Phished

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The White House has an ambitious plan to greatly reduce the risk of phishing to the U.S. government. Part of that is having agencies phase out the use of SMS and app-based multi-factor authentication, and replace them with phishing-resistant methods such as hardware security keys.
U.S. POLITICS
meddeviceonline.com

A Quantitative Benefit-Risk Analysis & Benefit-Risk Ratio Using Real World Data: Part 2 — COVID-19 Vaccine Benefit-Risk

In the previous article, we presented a method by which benefit-risk analysis can be objectively carried out to arrive at a benefit-risk ratio. This method can be applied to any medical therapy, and this article provides a very relevant and contemporary example of how it can be used to calculate COVID-19 vaccine benefit-risk.
SCIENCE
theblockcrypto.com

Department of Justice announces crypto-focused 'enforcement team'

A senior U.S. Department of Justice official said Wednesday that the department is forming a "National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team" focused on cybercrime and money laundering. Unveiled during the Aspen Cyber Summit, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said that the goal of the initiative was to "protect consumers." "We want to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Justice Dept. launches new cryptocurrency enforcement team

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced the launch of a new national enforcement team to investigate crimes involving cryptocurrencies, in particular those perpetrated by virtual currency exchanges, money launderers and hackers who demand it as payment in their ransomware schemes. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
healthitsecurity.com

DOJ Announces National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

- Cryptocurrency has become an asset for bad actors who use the platforms to demand ransom, launder money, and facilitate other illegal activity. As a result, Lisa O. Monaco, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) deputy attorney general, announced the creation of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET). The NCET will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
healthitsecurity.com

FIN12 Ransomware Group Specializes in Healthcare Cyberattacks

- Nearly 20 percent of FIN12 ransomware group’s cyberattacks were targeted at the healthcare sector, and over 70 percent of attacks were targeted at US-based entities, a new report from Mandiant Intelligence discovered. The group appears to be Russian-speaking and has been active since at least October 2018, researchers found....
TECHNOLOGY
healthitsecurity.com

Keeping a Pulse on Endpoint Management Evolution

The world as we knew it has drastically changed over the last year and a half. The way we live our lives both personally and professionally has been altered and, in many cases, created a new norm. This is especially true within the healthcare industry where something as simple as a doctors consultation is now often done virtually. This evolution, coupled with the drastic increases in cybercrime, requires companies to look at new ways to maintain a strong security posture to protect the privacy of both their employees and patients. In this on-demand webcast, we discuss the importance of evolving with the times and how companies can be successful in this digital transformation evolution.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy