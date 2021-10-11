Daniel Craig considers that ‘Bond Girls’ do not exist in his films
No time to die or No Time to Die grossed more than $ 119 million at its premiere, and despite failing to live up to Universal Pictures and MGM’s expectations for its US debut, the film won critical critical acclaim. However, the Farewell to Daniel Craig as Agent 007 has been embroiled in a controversy that is related to Lashana Lynch and her status as a double zero agent in the film. Are there Bond Girls in Craig’s saga? The actor responds directly and emphatically: they do not exist.codelist.biz
Comments / 0