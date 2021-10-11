CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daniel Craig considers that ‘Bond Girls’ do not exist in his films

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo time to die or No Time to Die grossed more than $ 119 million at its premiere, and despite failing to live up to Universal Pictures and MGM’s expectations for its US debut, the film won critical critical acclaim. However, the Farewell to Daniel Craig as Agent 007 has been embroiled in a controversy that is related to Lashana Lynch and her status as a double zero agent in the film. Are there Bond Girls in Craig’s saga? The actor responds directly and emphatically: they do not exist.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Lashana Lynch
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die: The classic James Bond film you should watch before seeing new Daniel Craig outing

No Time to Die is finally here – and it features several references to a classic Bond film.Daniel Craig returns to play the British spy one final time, for an adventure that pits him against Rami Malek’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin.The critical reception has been largely positive – but audiences will undoubtedly get more from the film should they rewatch On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) before seeing it.It turns out that No Time to Die has several references to George Lazenby’s sole Bond outing, so watching it might help when it comes to unpacking the new film’s ending. For...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Universal Pictures#Mgm#Farewell#The Bond Girls
arcamax.com

Review: Daniel Craig shines in his last Bond film 'No Time to Die' but the villains fall short

When James Bond tells his lover, "We have all the time in the world," early in "No Time to Die," fans of the series will emit a collective, "Oh, no!" It's a callback to the same line in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" from 1969, just before Bond's wife is murdered. That isn't a spoiler — the context is different in "No Time," which also repurposes Louis Armstrong's "Her Majesty's" theme song — but fans know the line is shorthand for "No good can come of this."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Craig’s James Bond Grapples With Life in Goodbye Film No Time To Die

The Craig films have been less about flash and escapism, and more about Bond and his personal life, so director Cary Fukanaga strips away everything that resembles those early Connery/ Moore/ Lazenby pictures. There are no zingers, poker games or crocodile submarines. What we have here is pure espionage wrapped around a twisty tale of loss, regret and the one man who stands between the world and world domination, James Bond.
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Long-delayed final Bond with Daniel Craig an entertaining if slightly bloated end to five-film saga | Movie review

Some things are worth the wait. “No Time to Die” — the fifth and final movie with Daniel Craig portraying hard-to-kill British superspy James Bond — was the first big movie release to get pushed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus’ impact on the global box office. The film’s release already had been moved back after original director Danny Boyle left the project, and another pandemic-related delay was to come.
MOVIES
KSLTV

REVIEW: Daniel Craig’s James Bond Faces His Endgame in ‘No Time To Die’

SALT LAKE CITY — He’s the super-spy who needs no introduction, because we know his name: Bond. James Bond. After 15 years with Daniel Craig in the lead role, the fifth and final chapter of his amazing run, “No Time To Die” is finally in theaters. Fans have been waiting almost two years for this as its original release date was Thanksgiving of 2019, but production delays during filming got it pushed into early 2020. Then the pandemic hit just a few weeks before it was supposed to come to theaters in April 2020, which caused MGM to delay it twice more before finally locking on and staying with an October 2021 release.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy