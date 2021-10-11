School Principal and Iron Maiden Fan Under Fire for “Allegiance to Satanic Practices”

Parents at the Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario are not very stoked about principal and Iron Maiden fan Sharon Burns' display of "Satanic imagery," and have launched a petition to transfer her out. The petition creators note that this is not at all about her being an Iron Maiden fan, but about her display of the number 666 and the Devil horns. Except both those things appear alongside a ton of Iron Maiden fan stuff and are very clearly related to the band and heavy metal in general. But let's freak out about Satan like it's the mid '80s, shall we? The closing paragraph of the petition is a real gem too:

