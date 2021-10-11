CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Principal and Iron Maiden Fan Under Fire for “Allegiance to Satanic Practices”

Cover picture for the articleSharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catherines, Ontario, has come under fire from some of her students’ parents… ostensibly for being an Iron Maiden fan. The controversy began when Burns posted a pair of photos on Instagram. In the first (above), she’s throwning horns while standing in front of an Iron Maiden banner and license plate; in the second (below), an Eddie the Head doll rests on her dashboard, along with a sign that says “Eddie 666.”

Parents of High School Students Started a Petition to Remove a Principal Who Loves Classic Heavy Metal Band Iron Maiden

Photo: Iron Maiden [Oh, for pity’s sake! Someone else hasn’t studied history.] By Sarah Al-Arshani, Insider | Parents of high school students in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada have started a petition to remove a school official because of the classic heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Close to 400 people have signed the http://Change.org petition to transfer Eden High School Principal Sharon Burns.
Canadian principal Sharon Burns facing backlash over Iron Maiden fandom

Some Canadian parents want a heavy metal-loving high school principal to headbang her way to another job. Parents at Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario launched a petition to remove Principal Sharon Burns because she is an unabashed fan of the legendary British band Iron Maiden. More than 500...
Parents Launch Petition to Ban IRON MAIDEN-Loving Principal Over "Satanic Imagery"

Parents at the Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario are not very stoked about principal and Iron Maiden fan Sharon Burns' display of "Satanic imagery," and have launched a petition to transfer her out. The petition creators note that this is not at all about her being an Iron Maiden fan, but about her display of the number 666 and the Devil horns. Except both those things appear alongside a ton of Iron Maiden fan stuff and are very clearly related to the band and heavy metal in general. But let's freak out about Satan like it's the mid '80s, shall we? The closing paragraph of the petition is a real gem too:
Parents Petition to Remove Ontario Principal for Being an Iron Maiden Fan

It appears Satanic panic is making a comeback in St. Catharines, Ontario, where one principal is facing calls to step down after parents found out she was an Iron Maiden fan. Upon seeing photos on Instagram of Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School, associated with the heavy metal band, one parent decided to create a Change.org petition to have Burns removed from her job, accusing her of “allegiance to Satanic practices.” Since then, over 500 people have signed, agreeing that Burns needs to step down.
