School Principal and Iron Maiden Fan Under Fire for “Allegiance to Satanic Practices”
Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catherines, Ontario, has come under fire from some of her students’ parents… ostensibly for being an Iron Maiden fan. The controversy began when Burns posted a pair of photos on Instagram. In the first (above), she’s throwning horns while standing in front of an Iron Maiden banner and license plate; in the second (below), an Eddie the Head doll rests on her dashboard, along with a sign that says “Eddie 666.”www.metalsucks.net
