Writing Workshop to Explore Sensory Detail
A free workshop for writers titled “Beyond the Five Senses: Sensory Detail in Writing” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the Morris Public Library. In this workshop, led by poet and essayist Michael Kleber-Diggs, participants will engage the senses — sight, sound, smell, taste and touch — and explore new ways to add specificity and energy to their writing by incorporating additional senses. Registration is required at 320-589-1634.kmrskkok.com
Comments / 0