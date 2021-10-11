CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chokio, MN

C-A School Altercation Brings out Sheriff’s Office

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt around 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Chokio Alberta School in Chokio. Upon arrival, deputies learned that there had been a verbal altercation involving parents of a student and staff at the school. School staff made the determination to put the school on lockdown until the incident was de-escalated. Deputies spoke with the family involved and they agreed to leave the school without any further incident. The Sheriff’s Office issued a misdemeanor disorderly conduct citation to both 44 year old Peter Arthur Rowe and 40 year old Amy Marie Rowe of Chokio.

