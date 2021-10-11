Boston Marathon Results: What's The Fastest-Ever Recorded Time?

BETHALTO - Bethalto woman Julie Eberhart will accomplish a huge honor on Monday when she participates in the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon. Julie was one of 13 chosen by iFit to run the marathon this year. “The Boston Marathon is an event I had my sights set on in 2020,” Julie said. “I was in my early 50s and running better than ever, but then COVID-19 Pandemic hit, and I thought that dream was over…until now. Running was never an activity I saw myself doing. In fact, my famil Continue Reading

BETHALTO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO