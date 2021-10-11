CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother and Daughter Shot Multiple Times As Police Hunt For Ex-Boyfriend

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Police are searching for Eugene Singleton, who was captured on surveillance camera near to where the shooting happened.

Thomas Smith
4d ago

Expecting BLM Mostly Peaceful Protests. Oh Wait...BLM doesn't Protest Black on Black crime. Can't Scream Racism or Police Brutality and there's No Financial Insensitive to Grift Off Of. Move Along Nothing to See Here.

cherrylime
4d ago

Here's the deal, and its quite sad but because of the times we are living it's best to stay OUT of relationships to a degree, because it's really really bad when people try and get free and someone obsess over the other. Again you have to have SKILLS to get out of relationships; most of the time it requires ingenuity and hard work.

ed
4d ago

I didn’t click on this story to read it but only to view all of the racist comments against black ppl oh it was the first comment didn’t have scroll far thanks to Thomas smith which we know a fake name

