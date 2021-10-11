CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Georgia now No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati after Alabama loss

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Much can change in one week. Georgia is the new and unquestioned No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, replacing an Alabama team that held the top spot from the preseason until Saturday night's loss at Texas A&M .

The Bulldogs have decimated a run of non-conference and SEC opponents behind the nation's top defense, which has allowed just three touchdowns through six games and none in the first half.

The Crimson Tide drop to No. 4 after falling to the Aggies, who soar 19 spots to No. 24 after pulling off the biggest shocker of the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBmkw_0cNk0rDu00
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed, USA TODAY Sports

Iowa takes over at No. 2 after beating No. 10 Penn State 23-20 . Next is No. 3 Cincinnati, which had no problem beating Temple and benefits from No. 11 Notre Dame's 32-29 win against Virginia Tech.

CALM DOWN: Iowa, Southern California lead overreactions from Week 6

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 6 in college football

MISERY INDEX: Ed Orgeron's time at LSU is waning after latest loss

Thirteen unbeaten teams remain heading into midpoint of the regular season: Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 17 SMU, No. 18 San Diego State and No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Among the biggest tumblers in this week's 1-130 are No. 44 Oregon State (down 12), No. 52 LSU (down 11), No. 56 North Carolina (down 12) and No. 73 Memphis (down 17). On the other end, Virginia is up 10 to No. 41 and Tennessee up 10 to No. 49.

And there's been a change at the bottom: Connecticut is back to No. 130 after losing to Massachusetts, which climbs one whole spot to No. 129.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR7n8_0cNk0rDu00

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia now No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati after Alabama loss

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas A M#Sec#Aggies#Usa Today Sports Iowa#Penn State#Temple#Notre Dame#Lsu#Wake Forest#Smu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

268K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy