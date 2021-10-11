CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Manage COVID Related Anxiety If You Never Had It Before

By Eleanor Lees
 4 days ago
Living during a pandemic has given rise to a number of new challenges and for many, the impact living alongside COVID has had on mental health has been considerable. A new study published in the Lancet has revealed a surge in anxiety and major depressive disorders across the world, particularly among women and young people.

