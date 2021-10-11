Service Dog Amazes Internet by Catching Epileptic Owner During Seizure

A 2-year-old girl in Thailand was left with a severely damaged eye after being viciously attacked by an abandoned dog Tuesday. The girl lived with her parents at a factory camp in Bang Khen, Bangkok. The toddler’s mother had gone to work, and her father had just stepped away to take a shower when he heard the child screaming in pain. He rushed out to find the dog viciously attacking her head. He quickly chased the canine away, but the toddler had already suffered serious injuries by then, The Thaiger reported.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO