CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

5 Apparel Stocks to Buy for the Upcoming Holiday Season

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is around the corner and retailers expect sales to bounce back after last year’s lull. The apparel market is expected to be one of the big beneficiaries this holiday season after the economic reopening. With travel once again picking up and thousands expected to travel this holiday...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Stitch Fix's (SFIX) Digital Ploys Augur Well for Client Wins

SFIX - Free Report) looks well poised to cash in on the positive trends in the fashion space, thanks to its trendy digital actions. Being an online personal styling service retailer, the company strongly focuses on expanding its digital capabilities and personalized shopping to offer its clients the best-in-class service. Its efforts to boost client experience through Fix and direct buy (currently known as Freestyle) offerings are worth a mention. Let’s delve deeper.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Zacks.com

Off-Premise Business Drives Darden (DRI), High Costs Ail

DRI - Free Report) focus on off-premise sales, digitization initiatives and menu simplifications bodes well. A rise in labor and other operating expenses along with coronavirus-related woes is a concern. Let’s discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Even though...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These 25 DTC Footwear Sites Are Showing Big Traffic Gains

Every footwear brand wants to nail direct-to-consumer. In general, higher profit margins and a greater control over brand distribution makes DTC important for brands of all sizes. It’s part of the reason brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs are nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. As e-commerce continues to grow, digitally focused footwear brands are seeing returns in web traffic. Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, highlighted the 25 fastest-growing DTC footwear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at...
APPAREL
BHG

10 Sephora Gift Sets to Buy for the Beauty Lover This Holiday Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, I'm partially talking about Christmas, but I'm also talking about the fact that Sephora has already launched a bunch of its beauty gift sets that make for perfect presents. Every holiday season, Sephora drops dozens of gift sets featuring skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. What makes these kits so coveted is that they retail for far less than they're worth, they feature popular products in smaller sizes to sample before you splurge, and they're limited-edition, so once they sell out, they're gone. And this year, they're likely to be more sought-after than ever due to the anticipated gift shortage, which means you should start your holiday shopping now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Citi Trends#Rakuten Intelligence#Npd Group
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Deals on American Apparel

A new season means markdowns on clothes that you'll want to make room for, including styles from your favorite brands. Right now, for deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and clothes to you before the New Year! Right now, some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing -- you can find items for as much as 40% off to add to your cute fall and winter outfits!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Motley Fool

Is Trupanion Stock a Buy?

A stock's recent price movements aren't always tightly linked to the quality of the underlying business. It's possible for a company to underperform relative to analysts' estimates and still be a good investment. The market for pet insurance is nearly untouched in the U.S. and Canada. You get health insurance...
PETS
Business Insider

Expect 'weeping children' this holiday season, a retail expert says, as supply chain issues make it harder to buy the most popular toys

Supply chain experts have warned that people should shop early or prepare for disappointment this holiday season, particularly for the most in-demand items. Joel Bines, managing director of retail consulting firm AlixPartners, recently told the Financial Times that while he wasn't expecting bare shelves everywhere, he thought many retailers would struggle to stock the hottest items, such as toys.
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Time to Buy Back into the COVID Stocks

The stock market has experienced some wild rides since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a crash in 2020 and a subsequent rally that currently puts us just 3% away from all-time highs in the indices. It has been a year and a half since COVID came to America and there are big questions surrounding what stocks will outperform into the end of the year.
STOCKS
Forbes

Is Walmart Stock A Buy At $137?

We believe that Dollar General stock (NYSE: DG), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings stock (NASDAQ: OLLI), and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings stock (NYSE: BJ) are currently better valued than Walmart’s stock (NYSE: WMT). Walmart’s current price-to-operating income ratio of 21x is higher than levels of 14x for DG, 13x for OLLI, and 12x for BJ’s. But does this gap in valuation make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues and operating income for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than WMT: Pay Less To Get More From Industry Peers DG, OLLI, BJ has more details – parts of which are summarized below.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

More money is lost in the stock market trying to predict when a drop will occur than in the actual fall. So trying to time the market is a loser's game. The best approach, therefore, is to invest some cash at regular intervals and with a long-term mindset in order to take advantage of whatever stock price fluctuations occur.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Set to Cash in on Holiday Season Demand

CPRI - Free Report) is set to cash in on the opportunities. The company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. Industry experts foresee sales opportunities and operational efficiencies when social distancing measures and other restrictions...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cramer Looks At Stocks To Buy Heading Into Q3 Earnings Season

Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday but still recorded weekly gains. Some major companies are scheduled to report results this week, and CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer shared some stocks to watch. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is a “proxy for foreign industrial growth,”...
STOCKS
Money Morning

CYBL Stock – The Best Penny Stock to Buy This Week

There's a lot to love about penny stocks and other shares that trade over-the-counter: They're inexpensive, they can double or better at the drop of a hat, and - let's be honest - they can be pretty exciting. I mean, making money is always exciting, but watching a small bet...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th

BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days. Coeur Mining, Inc. (. CDE - Free Report) explores...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy