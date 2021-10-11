CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Week 6 opponent: Meet the Broncos

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have already begun to think about Week 6 and the Denver Broncos. The Raiders visit Denver on Sunday with a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff at Mile High. Let’s take an early look at the Broncos:. Broncos’ record:. Denver is 3-2 after a 27-19 road loss at...

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Broncos finally make big-time move at WR we’ve waited for

The Denver Broncos finally made a big-time move at the wide receiver position that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. After injuries to both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the Denver Broncos have finally made the roster move that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. The team worked out and subsequently signed veteran John Brown, a player who seriously considered signing in Denver back in 2019 when he was an unrestricted free agent.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Josh Gordon, Raiders

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Broncos would be among the teams interested in Jets WR Denzel Mims if New York were to trade the 2020 second-round pick, but so far GM Joe Douglas has told people around the league he’s not interested in dealing him. According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer,...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Denver Broncos, the Steelers’ Week 5 opponent

The Steelers return home this week to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC West foe. Their passing game is banged up — Like, big time. The latest loss came Sunday when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left what became a 23-7 defeat against Baltimore with a concussion, ceding the position to the inconsistent Drew Lock. Combine that development with the loss of receivers K.J. Hamler to a torn ACL, Jerry Jeudy to a high ankle sprain and Diontae Spencer to a chest injury in recent weeks, and things are not looking pretty for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — especially because Bridgewater was off to such a strong start. Through parts of four games, he’s totaled 892 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 72.1% of his passes. Both his yards per attempt (8.0) and his passer rating (110.6) were on pace to be the best marks of his career by sizable margins, so the Broncos are going to want to get him back soon. His status will be the most important story line to follow this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
silverandblackpride.com

So, How Did the AFC West Do in Week 4? The Chiefs & The Broncos

The Chiefs v. the Eagles. Well, I've been saying for months: "You can run against the Chiefs." Well, it turns out you can really run against the Eagles. It's not that the Eagles didn't rack up some yards in the run game on their way to losing to the Chiefs by a score of 42-30. Combined, the Eagles rushed for 100 yds. on 19 carries for roughly 5 yds. per carry with almost half of that coming from Hurts who ran for 47 yds. on 8 carries.
NFL
runnelscountyregister.com

First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and Denver Broncos (3-2) meet Sunday for a Week 6 AFC West showdown. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Broncos odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
New Country 99.1

By The Numbers: How The Broncos Stack Up Against The Raiders

After starting the season with a 3-0 record where seemingly the Broncos and the coaching staff could do no wrong, the last two weeks has brought things down to Earth. After falling to the Baltimore Ravens 23-7 at Empower Field, the Broncos went into Pittsburgh and completely laid an egg against the Steelers for 3 quarters before waking up in the 4th quarter only to have a late rally fall short 27-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders Week#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Denver Broncos
Denver Post

Broncos gassers, notable Week 5 quotes following loss at Steelers and looking ahead to Week 6 versus Raiders

Gassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 5 27-19 loss to the Steelers. After playing poorly against Baltimore, Fuller turned in a nightmarish performance as Ben Roethlisberger consistently picked on him. The corner gave up 73 yards worth of catches on the Steelers’ opening drive, including a 50-yard TD, and was also flagged for pass interference on a 3rd-and-15 incompletion. That led to the Steelers’ second touchdown two plays later. Fuller also had multiple missed tackles.
NFL
Mile High Report

Raiders vs Broncos preview: Time for Denver to ‘Just win, baby!’

Mike Shanahan is about to his place in Denver Broncos history. It’s no coincidence that his Ring of Fame ceremony is when the Broncos play the Loss Vegas Raiders. Now Denver needs to honor the legendary head coach with a win over the team he more than likely still hates.
NFL
Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver to face a tenacious Broncos defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are heading to the Mile High City to take on AFC West rival Denver Broncos (3-2). Both teams started the season as a mirror image of each other, going 3-0 before suffering two straight losses. The fight will be on as both teams look to get back in the win column and take a divisional lead over the other.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Three Things to Look for Against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 6. Here are three things to look for during the must win game. All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos are 3-2, after dropping two stinkers to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos face...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are looking fairly healthy this week if you ignore the players they have on injured reserve right now. The only players to miss practice today for injury-related reasons were cornerback Mike Ford, running back Melvin Gordon III and safety Kareem Jackson. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell was also limited with a back issue. The rest were either full participants or were given rest days.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos vs. Raiders broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-2) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2:25 p.m. MT at Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado. The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
NFL
CBS Tampa

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers ‘Get To 3-3 By The Bye,’ Says CBS Pittsburgh’s Bob Pompeani

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Baltimore Ravens lead the ultra-competitive AFC North, having won four straight. Aside from their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, every game has been decided in the final minutes with a margin of victory smaller than a touchdown. That includes Monday night’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both coming off of close losses. The Bengals let a win over the Green Bay Packers slip through their fingers. The Browns couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win, despite dropping 42 points on the Chargers. And then the Steelers continued...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Week 6: 5 Questions with Mile High Report

Ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos Week 6 matchup on Sunday, Joe Rowles from Mile High Report was kind enough to answer a few questions about the Broncos for Raider Nation. 1. One of the biggest storylines coming out of Denver this offseason was the quarterback competition...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Broncos game

When the news broke Monday night that Jon Gruden had abruptly resigned as Raiders coach, sharp bettors at the South Point sportsbook promptly backed the Broncos -3 in Sunday’s AFC West game in Denver. The consensus line quickly moved to 3½ at Las Vegas books, and on Friday it inched...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy