Baltimore Ravens fielding trade calls about running backs, report states

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a disastrous preseason for the Baltimore Ravens at the position of running back, as the team lost three rushers — JK Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards — to season-ending injuries before Week 1 of the 2021 season even arrived. And while the team has since made up for that lost production with a string of last-minute additions, teams have now reportedly taken note and are ready to strike potential deals with Baltimore. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that multiple teams have reached out to Baltimore, looking to improve to 4-1 Monday night, about potential trades involving a running back.

247sports.com

