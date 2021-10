HabsWorld.net -- The Habs hoped for a better effort from many prospects as they got back to the ice for their latest preseason contest on Saturday after yet another stinker on Friday night in Ottawa. Some players were getting a second look in as many nights so a better effort was ultra-important if they wanted to avoid wearing the Laval Rocket jersey to start the season. This list included struggling Ryan Poehling and Chris Wideman who had a slightly better outing on Friday night. They got to continue their effort to make the team while Brendan Gallagher made his preseason debut. The lineup is listed below and it was aided by Cayden Primeau who got the whole game. The results were a much better effort from the Habs as they skated away with a 2-1 win on Saturday night, a score they could have improved upon with a bit more finish.

